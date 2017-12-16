PANORAMA CITY (CBSLA) – Four firefighters were injured while knocking down a fire that engulfed a vacant strip mall in Panorama City Saturday.
The fire was reported at around noon in a vacant 150-by-50-foot strip mall in the 13700 block of Roscoe Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from the building. During the firefight, a partial collapse of debris injured two firefighters. Another two were hurt for exhaustion-related injuries. A fifth firefighters suffered non-related injuries. All five were rushed to local hospitals.
It took about 150 firefighters two hours and 14 minutes to bring the blaze under control.
The two firefighters hurt in the debris fall were in stable condition, LAFD reported. The two with the exhaustion-related injuries were in fair condition, while the fifth firefighter was in good condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.