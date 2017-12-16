PACOIMA (CBSLA) — Five people, including a 10-year-old girl, remained hospitalized Saturday after being wounded in a drive-by shooting in Pacoima.
Firefighters responded at 7:50 p.m. Friday to the 10800 block of Pala Avenue, near Jouett Street, authorities said.
The victims were standing in their front yard when someone inside of a vehicle fired several rounds at them, said Officer Irma Mota of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division.
Four men were wounded, two of them suffering critical injuries, Mota said. The girl suffered a graze injury, she said.
All five were taken to a hospital for treatment. The victims are expected to survive, police said early Saturday morning.
Descriptions of the shooter and the vehicle were not available.
