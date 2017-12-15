BURBANK (CBSLA) — Star Wars fans at a Burbank theater went to the Dark Side when a screening of “The Last Jedi” played without sound for 20 minutes.

Moviegoers were ready to stage a new rebellion when an AMC Theater in Burbank either could not or would not restart the film.

An angry stream of fans, some in Jedi costume, to storm the lobby, screaming and yelling, over the lack of sound.

@AMCTheatres wow opening night showing of Star Wars at AMC Burbank starts without sound for 10min and staff refuses to restart the film! Unbelievably poor customer service! — Brock J. Stearn (@myanimator) December 15, 2017

Apparently there is an "uprising" at one of the Burbank movie theaters because, I guess, technical difficulties during Star Wars? What a world we live in. — kaitlin thomas (@thekaitling) December 15, 2017

Many ticketholders pointed out that they bought their tickets months in advance.

Wow @AMCTheatres your #Burbank 16 location RUINED the Star Wars screening for 9:45. Terrible manager over an hour hasn’t restarted the film! — Carolina Bonetti (@carolinabonetti) December 15, 2017

@AMCTheatres we are all here at amc Burbank 16 starwars amc prime Dolby the 1st 10 minutes of the movie starts and no sound it is mob scene — jason arrecis (@jason_extreme) December 15, 2017

Burbank police were called to the theater to keep the peace

The theater offered refunds, or to move ticketholders to a non-IMAX screening, or to return Friday for another screening.