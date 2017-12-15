#CBSLAHelps: CBSLA teamed up with the American Red Cross to raise money for victims of the Southern California firestorms. Click Here to donate! You can also text CBSLAHELPS to 75759 to learn more.
Share Your Story | Celebrity Guests | Full Recap
Filed Under:Burbank, Star Wars, The Last Jedi

BURBANK (CBSLA) — Star Wars fans at a Burbank theater went to the Dark Side when a screening of “The Last Jedi” played without sound for 20 minutes.

Moviegoers were ready to stage a new rebellion when an AMC Theater in Burbank either could not or would not restart the film.

An angry stream of fans, some in Jedi costume, to storm the lobby, screaming and yelling, over the lack of sound.

Many ticketholders pointed out that they bought their tickets months in advance.

Burbank police were called to the theater to keep the peace

The theater offered refunds, or to move ticketholders to a non-IMAX screening, or to return Friday for another screening.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch