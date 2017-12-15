BURBANK (CBSLA) — Star Wars fans at a Burbank theater went to the Dark Side when a screening of “The Last Jedi” played without sound for 20 minutes.
Moviegoers were ready to stage a new rebellion when an AMC Theater in Burbank either could not or would not restart the film.
An angry stream of fans, some in Jedi costume, to storm the lobby, screaming and yelling, over the lack of sound.
Many ticketholders pointed out that they bought their tickets months in advance.
Burbank police were called to the theater to keep the peace
The theater offered refunds, or to move ticketholders to a non-IMAX screening, or to return Friday for another screening.