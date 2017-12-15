#CBSLAHelps: CBSLA teamed up with the American Red Cross to raise money for victims of the Southern California firestorms. Click Here to donate! You can also text CBSLAHELPS to 75759 to learn more. Celebrity Guests | Full Recap
By Erica Olsen
Filed Under:Monster Jam

Monster Jam® is adrenaline-charged family entertainment featuring some of the most recognizable trucks in the world including Grave Digger®, Max-DTM and many more. Our world-class drivers push these perfectly engineered Monster Jam trucks to their limits in Freestyle, 2-Wheel Skills and Racing competitions that promise to put families on the edge of their seats in this unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable event! Don’t miss five huge shows coming to Angel Stadium in 2018. Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Show Dates and Times:

January 13 (Sat): 2:30p-5:30p (Pit Party Time); 6:30p (Show Time)

January 27 (Sat): 2:30p-5:30p (Pit Party Time); 6:30p (Show Time)

February 10 (Sat): 2:30p-5:30p (Pit Party Time); 6:30p (Show Time)

February 24 (Sat): 2:30p-5:30p (Pit Party Time); 6:30p (Show Time)

February 25 (Sun): 11:30a-1:30p (Pit Party Time); 3:00p (Show Time)

