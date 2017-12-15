#CBSLAHelps: CBSLA teamed up with the American Red Cross to raise money for victims of the Southern California firestorms. Click Here to donate! You can also text CBSLAHELPS to 75759 to learn more. Celebrity Guests | Full Recap
RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — County health officials in the Inland Empire have reported the first flu-related death of the 2017-18 influenza season, and they’re urging everyone to get protected with flu shots.

The victim was identified as a child under 10 years old from Murrieta who died Thursday.

“This is a tragic reminder that the flu still kills,” Dr. Cameron Kaiser with the Riverside County Dept. of Public Health warned.

Doctors do not yet know if the child had a health condition or lowered immune system that made them more susceptible to the sickness.

According the Centers for Disease Control, the flu continues to be a growing problem in the United States.

The CDC says Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Texas are experiencing high “influenza-like illness activity” for the week ending Dec. 9. California is currently in the moderate ILI group.

Last month, a toddler in Orange County died after contracting the flu.

 

