RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — If you want to see the Thoroughbred Christmas lights show in Rancho Cucamonga, you better be able to drive, or fly, because this year, walking isn’t allowed.

“It’s not too fun. It’s actually better when you get out of the car, get the kids in the strollers, walk around with the lights,” visitor Justin Reyes said.

The city passed an ordinance limiting foot traffic to try and keep the neighborhoods safer and a little cleaner than when people were able to stroll down these lanes.

“With that comes a lot of trash on people’s lawns and along the horse trail and things like that,” Homeowner Jon Cisneros said. “So we’ll see in a couple weeks if that cuts down on that at all.

Not everyone realized the rules had changed.

“We were surprised. it’s funner to walk,” visitor Steve Evans said.

Some homeowners say traffic seems worse now that everyone is in their cars. Visitors say they are seeing more brake lights than Christmas lights.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s come to this. I want everyone to be safe out here. but i think you don’t have to go so drastic,” homeowner Kim Earl said.

Residents and their guests can still walk. But other pedestrians could be subject to a $50 fine. Many say that goes against the whole spirit of the season.

“These are public streets, how do you stop people from walking on public streets that the taxpayers pay for?” Earl said. “We just want everyone to come up here and enjoy the lights and have a nice festive holiday.”

We did see deputies writing citations for a driver with kids who weren’t in car seats. They couldn’t tell us how many, if any, citations were issued to pedestrians.