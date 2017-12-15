#CBSLAHelps: CBSLA teamed up with the American Red Cross to raise money for victims of the Southern California firestorms. Click Here to donate! You can also text CBSLAHELPS to 75759 to learn more. Celebrity Guests | Full Recap
#CHiPsForKids: We're in Orange County Starting at 11am! Join us at Kawasaki Motors in Foothill Ranch. More Info
Filed Under:Bomb Detection, downtown LA, Metro

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A pair of bomb and explosives detection devices were tested in a busy downtown Los Angeles Metro station this week.

The devices resemble large, white-lens cameras mounted on tripods. They were pointed at the escalators into the 7th/Metro Station to capture images of passengers, with the goal of detecting any materials that could indicate an explosive.

According to the TSA, which partnered with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority on implanting the device’s trial, the passive system triggers an alarm if anyone wearing an improvised explosive device passes by. No radiation is emitted, and no anatomical details of a person are displayed, the federal agency said in a statement.

Such devices have been tested throughout the country since 2004.

This week’s test came just as a pipe bomb went off in a New York City subway station Monday. The only person seriously injured in the attack was the would-be suicide bomber.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch