On Thursday, CBSLA is teaming up with the American Red Cross to raise money for victims of the Southern California firestorms.
Filed Under:Hollywood, Star Wars, TCL Chinese Theatre, The Last Jedi

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Star Wars fans are nearly at the end of their journey to be among the first to see “The Last Jedi.”

Fans have been camped out in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood since last Thursday to see the film. The first showing is at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The film made its world premiere over the weekend, and early impressions of the film are positive.

But whatever the reviews say won’t matter at all to a hardcore Star Wars fan like Vanessa Velez, who says she hasn’t slept a lot since they’ve been camped out alongside Hollywood Boulevard.

“Star Wars is just what brings us together,” she said, calling the run up to the film’s release a “family get-together.”

Another fan up early Thursday morning echoed Velez’s sentiments.

“We have truly created a family here,” Ric Peralta said.

