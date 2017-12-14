#CBSLAHelps: CBSLA is teaming up with the American Red Cross to raise money for victims of the Southern California firestorms. Click Here to donate! You can also text CBSLAHELPS to 75759 to learn more
 Share Your Story | Celebrity Guests
Sgt. Maj. Teddy Draper Sr. fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima and received a Purple Heart, as well as a Congressional Silver Medal.
Filed Under:Marine Corps, Military, Navajo Code Talker
375517 v pdm86 954 Navajo Code Talker Teddy Draper Sr. Dies In Arizona At 96

Army Pfc. Chelsea Draper poses with her grandfather, retired Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Teddy Draper Sr., a decorated World War II veteran and a member of the famed Navajo “Code Talkers.” (PHOTO: U.S. Dept. of Defense)

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — A Navajo Code Talker who used his native language to outsmart the Japanese in World War II has died in Arizona.

Navajo Nation officials say Teddy Draper Sr. died Thursday at age 96 in the small city of Prescott.

Tribal officials say Draper lived in Chinle, Arizona.

Draper and other Navajos followed in the footsteps of the original 29 who developed the code.

He was part of the 5th Marine Division, fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima and received a Purple Heart as well as a Congressional Silver Medal.

Funeral plans were pending and a list of Draper’s survivors wasn’t immediately available Thursday.

Draper’s death came nine days after another Navajo Code Talker, George B. Willie Sr., died in Arizona at age 92.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch