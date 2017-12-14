#CBSLAHelps: CBSLA is teaming up with the American Red Cross to raise money for victims of the Southern California firestorms. Click Here to donate! You can also text CBSLAHELPS to 75759 to learn more
 Share Your Story | Celebrity Guests
Filed Under:Drone Technology, Drones, Firefighters, LAFD, Skirball Fire

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)  —  The Los Angeles Fire Department said Thursday that drone technology helped them get a handled on last week’s Skirball Fire in Bel Air.

While it is illegal for private citizens to fly drones over wild fires, the LAFD said their technology will aid them in the future.

CBS2’s Dave Lopez said the LAFD is the country’s largest fire department using drones.

The drones were employed on day two of the Skirball Fire. Lopez said for legal reasons the LAFD was unable to release footage the drone captured.

The department has six drones at their disposal. They transmit clear pictures back to the command center. They’re also equipped with infra-red cameras.

“It really allows me to make a different, a more effective decision when it comes to the strategy that I want to put in place,” said Captain Richard Fields.

The fleet of six drones cost $43,000.  The money was supplied by the Wasserman family.

Fields said the drones, of course, are much safer without having to put boots on the ground.

The department said it would ultimately like to have about 20 drones in their arsenal — right now they are getting comfortable with what drones can and cannot do.

The department also has 12 “pilots” who are licensed by the FAA to fly the drones.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch