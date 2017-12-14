By Cedric Williams

On Monday, the Los Angeles Rams announced they had received the news that cornerback Kayvon Webster would miss the rest of the season with a ruptured Achilles injury. Since then, the club had been working to determine what it needed to do to replace him.

On Wednesday, the Rams announced their decision. The club promoted defensive back Isaiah Johnson from their practice squad to their active roster and then re-signed free agent cornerback Marcus Sayles to the practice squad.

Johnson, a third-year player from Georgia Tech, has been with the Rams for two years, appearing in three games last season and one this season. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Detroit Lions in 2015 and appeared in six games for that club that season.

Sayles, a rookie from Division II West Georgia, was with Los Angeles earlier this season, but was waived on December 5.

Practice report

For the second week in a row, Rams head coach Sean McVay decided to change the club’s practice routine. Instead of conducting a regular, full-pad workout on Wednesday, the Rams held a walk-thru practice with several veteran players sitting out.

Last week, the club was forced to change things up because of the poor air quality in the area due to the dangerous wildfires in Ventura County. This week, McVay said he and his staff decided to make the change to keep the players “as fresh as possible for what we feel like is going to be another physical game on Sunday” against the NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks.

Center John Sullivan, linebacker Mark Barron, and left tackle Andrew Whitworth were among the players who did not participate in practice on Wednesday. Sullivan and Barron were taking their regular Wednesday rest day, while Whitworth was kept out of practice due to a sore knee.

All three players are expected to be back at practice on Thursday.