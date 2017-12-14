#CBSLAHelps: CBSLA is teaming up with the American Red Cross to raise money for victims of the Southern California firestorms. Call (818) 821-1080 or Click Here to donate now! You can also text CBSLAHELPS to 75759 to learn more | Share Your Story | Celebrity Guests
Children with wrinkled faces and arms like sticks are going hungry because President Bashar Assad's forces, supported by Russia and Iran, are blocking trucks filled with humanitarian relief.
Filed Under:humanitarian crisis, Iran, Russia, Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — At the doors of the Syrian capital, children with wrinkled faces and arms like sticks are going hungry because President Bashar Assad’s forces, supported by Russia and Iran, are blocking trucks filled with humanitarian relief.

gettyimages 866252512 Hunger At The Doors Of Syrian Capital, As Government Blocks Aid

A picture taken on October 25, 2017, shows Hala, a two-year-old girl suffering from the lack of medical care and adequate nourishment, at her home in the rebel-held town of Saqba, in Eastern Ghouta.
Aid agencies warn the situation is worsening, despite an international agreement to implement a “de-escalation zone” in the area, which has decreased violence but led to no new access for food, medicine and humanitarian aid. (PHOTO: ABDULMONAM EASSA/AFP/Getty Images)

As the government and its opponents wrap up another fruitless round of talks in Geneva, humanitarian officials warn that conditions outside Damascus have reached crisis levels, with the government maintaining a siege on the eastern Ghouta suburbs that has trapped close to 400,000 people without enough food, fuel or medicine for the winter.

They say patients with empty stomachs and kidney failure are dying in their beds waiting for evacuation to hospitals just minutes away.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch