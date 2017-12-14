BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – An anesthesiologist pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder in the death of a 71-year-old plastic surgery patient in Beverly Hills this fall.
Stephen Kyosung Kim, 53, is charged in the Sept. 26 death of the patient, Dr. Mark Greenspan, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Kim pleaded not guilty to a single count of murder at his arraignment Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court and remains free on bail. Kim was arrested Wednesday by Beverly Hills police.
While working at the Rodeo Drive Plastic Surgery Center in Beverly Hills, Kim allegedly administered medicine to sedate Greenspan before surgery, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Kim is accused of injecting himself with drugs during the procedure, then allegedly giving Greenspan a lethal dose of Demerol while the patient was in a recovery room, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
If convicted as charged, he faces up to 25 years to life in prison.
Kim’s next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)