Treat yourself to a very special Christmas present this holiday season by making reservations and going out to eat on Christmas Day. Quite a few of L.A.’s best chefs are playing Santa this year and have opened their doors this Christmas Day to serve one-of-a-kind seasonal Yuletide feasts for all to enjoy.



Catch

Hotel Casa del Mar

1910 Ocean Way

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 581-5533

www.hotelcasadelmar.com Hotel Casa del Mar1910 Ocean WaySanta Monica, CA 90405(310) 581-5533 On Christmas Day, head to Casa del Mar for a beachside meal you won’t want to miss! Start with appetizers like a butternut squash soup, spiced roasted pears, and a crab cake benedict. For entrees, dine on a slow roasted prime rib with fall vegetables, a seared Chilean sea bass, a roasted rack of lamb, and more. Sweeten the evening with a warm pecan tart, a chocolate napoleon and a chocolate sponge roll.



Le Petit Paris

418 S Spring St

Los Angeles, CA 90013

(213) 217-4445

www.lepetitparisla.com 418 S Spring StLos Angeles, CA 90013(213) 217-4445 Located in Downtown L.A., Le Petit Paris is a stunning French brasserie that is perfect to celebrate with family and friends on Christmas Day. They will be offering a brunch from 10:30am to 2:45pm, where guests can enjoy items from a seafood station including oysters, shrimp, and king crab. An egg station where diners can make a variety of options will be offered. Other offerings include a meat carving station, homemade pastries, and more!



The Pikey

7617 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90046

(323) 850-5400

www.thepikeyla.com 7617 Sunset BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90046(323) 850-5400 Sunset Boulevard’s The Pikey will be presenting their annual holiday Christmas celebration with a limited regular menu, as well as special holiday selections. Offerings include a house cured glazed ham or a roasted goose breast; roasted root vegetables with yorkshire pudding; fire-roasted chesnuts with house-cured bacon; salted cod brandade fritters and much more. Decorated with stockings on the mantel and elves in fuzzy hats to help spread the holiday cheer, The Pikey will be open every day and night in December, including from 1pm to 2am on on Christmas Day.



1 Pico

Shutters On The Beach

1 Pico Boulevard

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 587-1717

www.shuttersonthebeach.com Shutters On The Beach1 Pico BoulevardSanta Monica, CA 90405(310) 587-1717 Visit this superb restaurant just steps from the Pacific Ocean for a delightful Christmas Day brunch and dinner! For brunch, enjoy everything from a Maine lobster chowder, slow baked pear with Champagne, a Maine lobster benedict, a roasted Mediterranean branzino, a wagyu beef filet and organic eggs, as well as a cranberry pie, and a chocolate yule log for dessert. Then, for dinner from 4pm to 10pm, starters include a Maine lobster chowder, an arugula salad and crudo to start. For entrees, a branzino, main diver scallops, a grilled prime beef tenderloin, duck breast, and more will be offered.



Mastro’s Ocean Club

18412 Pacific Coast Hwy

Malibu, CA 90265

(310) 454-4357

www.mastrosrestaurants.com 18412 Pacific Coast HwyMalibu, CA 90265(310) 454-4357 Mastro’s Ocean Club is one of Angeleno’s favorite restaurants due to its fresh seafood and top-notch steaks. On Christmas Day, skip the Christmas ham and opt instead for one of their tasty steaks or seafood options! The restaurant is open fro 2pm to 9pm on Christmas Day.



Fogo de Chão

133 N La Cienega Blvd

Beverly Hills, CA 90211

(310) 289-7755

www.fogodechao.com 133 N La Cienega BlvdBeverly Hills, CA 90211(310) 289-7755 Los Angeles’ favorite Brazilian all you can eat restaurant is a top option on Christmas Day. With a huge selection of fire-roasted meats and plenty of sides, this eatery is perfect to dine out for the holiday. It will be open from 11am to 9pm on Christmas Day.



The Royce

The Langham Huntington, Pasadena

1401 S Oak Knoll Ave

Pasadena, CA 91106

(626) 585-6410

www.roycela.com The Langham Huntington, Pasadena1401 S Oak Knoll AvePasadena, CA 91106(626) 585-6410 Offering a decadent Christmas Day dinner from 4pm to 9pm, The Langham Huntington in Pasadena will be offering a three course prix-fixe menu with favorite steakhouse items for $135 per person. Choose between a wagyu beef carpaccio, pasta dishes, a beef wellington and much more. Then, finish up with delicious desserts, including an eggnog creme brulee.



Saddle Peak Lodge

419 Cold Canyon Rd

Calabasas, CA 91302

(818) 222-3888

www.saddlepeaklodge.com 419 Cold Canyon RdCalabasas, CA 91302(818) 222-3888 Nestled in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains in Calabasas, Saddle Peak Lodge is the perfect place to spend Christmas Day with family and friends! The four-course meal here will begin with your option of a Belgian endive salad or roasted chestnut soup. Then, choose between roasted baby beets, hand rolled cavatelli with mushrooms, or a Chrismas am with pineapple, and honey glaze. For main courses, options include a roasted Diestel Farms turkey with chestnut apple stuffing, mashed yams, haricots verts, cranberry sauce and gravy, as well as a Skuna Bay salmon, braised shortribs and a roasted New Zealand elk tenderloin. For dessert, the pumpkin pie is a must, but they also offer a delicious bread pudding!