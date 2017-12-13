WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) – An investigation is underway into the suspicious death of infant following a medical emergency call in Westminster.
At around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, officers were called to a home in the 15200 block of Coronado Street regarding an infant who was in distress, Westminster police report.
The child was rushed by ambulance to Children’s Hospital of Orange County and later died, police disclosed.
The nature of the child’s injuries were not released. Responding officers determined there were unusual circumstances surrounding the situation. Detectives have been called in to investigate.
No further details were immediately confirmed.