Gary Owen’s view of Los Angeles changed when he entered his 40’s. It used to be all about the party scene and the clubs, but now his day is dictated by which coffee shops open up at 6am. Owen has a new routine when he comes to LA. He stays off the beaten path in West Hollywood, goes to Alfred’s for his coffee and the Urth Caffé for a salad. The actor and comedian has come a long way since his first open mic as a 20-year-old in La Jolla, California. Owen recently released a new Showtime Special “I Got My Associates” and sat down with CBS Local to discuss his early memories as a comedian and his favorite things about Los Angeles.