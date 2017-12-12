VENTURA (CBSLA) — Local groups are coming together to help those affected by the Thomas Fire as it continues to ravage Ventura County.
The fire has destroyed or damaged 1,000 structures.
Now, neighbors are helping neighbors to rebuild their lives.
Donation-after-donation is coming in to the “Ventura Strong” Pop-Up Store from people who want to help.
“Everything we owned in the world is gone,” said Cat Merrick, one of the organizers. “I don’t know what I would do if i did not have something like this to keep me busy … It helps you heal.”
The Ventura pop-up store is open through December 22 from 10 a.m. -6 p.m.
Organizers plan on opening more centers throughout the area.