SYLMAR (CBSLA) — Hundreds of kids are without a place to play baseball because of the destructive wildfires.

Last week when fires hit Sylmar, fastball winds nailed the Sylmar Independent Baseball League’s fields, toppling several trees.

“I played in this park since I was 3. I’ve never seen it like this, so I’m pretty bummed about it,” said one player.

“It’s kind of depressing to see our happy memories destroyed,” said another player.

“It breaks your heart to see what happened,” said Sylmar Independent Baseball League President Joe Kirk.

There are bleacher covers that are gone.

“It’s a shame. This was grandma and grandpa’s best place to sit,” said Kirk. “These bleachers had nice covers. Gone.”

A tree with a trunk that looks as old as the sport was flung across home plate and took down fencing.

“When something like this happens to us, it’s crisis mode,” said Kirk. “What are we going to do because we just don’t have the money to repair it.”

For hundreds of kids their second home trashed and spring season isn’t far away.

“Reach out to the community to say ‘Hey, when you were a kid you played here. Come back. Help us,’ ” said Kirk.

Thousands of dollars in damage all around here and this non-profit needs a pinch hitter to come through fast for the kids.

The league has set up a GoFundMe site. Click here to donate to help make the necessary repairs.

