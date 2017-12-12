SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – A man is under arrest after a group of Good Samaritans halted a sexual assault that took place at a San Bernardino gas station Friday night.
According to the San Bernardino Sun, a homeless man entered a Chevron station in the 100 block of North F Street just before midnight, forced a woman to the ground and began to sexually assault her.
At that point, several customers jumped in and intervened, police told the Sun, prompting the man to run away.
Responding San Bernardino police officers tracked down and arrested the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Maurice Roy Edwards, just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Rialto Avenue and G Street. He is believed to be a transient. A private security officer was able to help officers identify the man thanks to the surveillance video from the gas station.
“I took a look at the camera, because their patrol security officers came and showed me the film,” Kevin Hawkins with Paradigm Security Services told CBS2. “And I knew the suspect, because he frequents the area constantly.”
According to county records, Edwards is being held on $125,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center on charges of attempted rape.