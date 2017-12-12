LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police say they’ve made an arrest Tuesday in a violent carjacking that killed a man in the Westlake District.
The carjacking was reported at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Carondelet Street, near MacArthur Park, Los Angeles police said.
Two men were reportedly fighting when one of the men apparently carjacked the other man’s pickup truck, a gray Nissan Frontier, and ran him over.
The victim, who police said had tire tracks on his body, was declared dead at the scene.
Police say they are trying to determine what triggered the fight, which could possibly have been an altercation over a parking space or something more personal.
The suspect fled in the truck, but police say they made an arrest in the case Tuesday morning.