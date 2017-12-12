Historic Political Night In Alabama Resonates Nationwide On Twitter
In a stunning victory aided by scandal, Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s special Senate election on Tuesday, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and President Donald Trump, who urgently endorsed GOP rebel Roy Moore despite a litany of sexual misconduct allegations. CBSLA gathered some of the best reaction on Twitter.
Thank you Alabama and thank you to everyone who helped make history tonight! Congratulations Senator-Elect @GDouglasJones #USA #USA #USA EG
— Eric Garcetti (@ericgarcetti) December 13, 2017
The victory of Doug Jones in Alabama is the triumph of good sense, good values, and good people. It’s also the start of reclaiming America for all Americans.
— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) December 13, 2017
Congratulations, Doug Jones. You were a great US Attorney, and you ran a terrific campaign. You deserve this win. It’s a win for the people of Alabama.
— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 13, 2017
Roy Moore, the dude who refuses to concede an election he lost, just isn’t into no means no.
— Kashana (@kashanacauley) December 13, 2017
According to Alabama state law, Roy Moore now has to eat his horse. https://t.co/8LVvznMR5y
— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) December 13, 2017
Congratulations to Doug Jones on a hard fought victory. The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win. The people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017
Former NBA player and Alabama native Charles Barkley on Doug Jones’ projected win: “This is a wake-up call for Democrats” https://t.co/PJt57evS9T pic.twitter.com/jkVWD1q4mM
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 13, 2017
Can we pause for a minute and acknowledge that the direction of this country was changed by old-school, responsible, well-sourced journalism.
Big ups to the @washingtonpost.https://t.co/xvoKJlZKzf
— Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) December 13, 2017
Roy Moore is demanding a recount hoping they'll find out she was 20
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 13, 2017
Tonight, Alabama voters elected a senator who'll make them proud.
And if Democrats can win in Alabama, we can — and must — compete everywhere.
Onward!
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 13, 2017
Doug Jones wins! This is a win for decency, ethics and dignity. Americans win!
— Jaime Aruguete (@sustainabLEEDr) December 13, 2017
establishment liberals are going to use doug jones' win as an indication that they can continue running mediocre & abysmal candidates, and marginalized people, specifically black folks will vote for them because republicans are *that* deplorable.
don't let it go unchecked.
— i am not an activist. (@queersocialism) December 13, 2017
Roy Moore not conceding reminds me of something I’ve noticed: a certain kind of white man, having grown used to creating realities to his liking, when confronted with a reality not to his liking tantrums like a goddamned baby
— Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) December 13, 2017
Congratulations Doug Jones! In my Sam Cooke singing voice “It’s been a long… a long time… https://t.co/qDX7ufGMlF
— The Artist (@TheArtist_SS) December 13, 2017
Ok! Enjoy this night celebrating our @GDouglasJones win. Dance like no one is watching.
Tomorrow morning we wake up and fight again.
Next up? #SaveNetNeutrality and #TaxScamBill
Are you ready?!
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 13, 2017
“93% of black women that voted in the state of Alabama voted for Doug Jones… That’s the power of the sister vote.” – Birmingham City Councilor Sheila Tyson pic.twitter.com/lTgP7saCxx
— Kira Lerner (@kira_lerner) December 13, 2017
I'm not suggesting there was election fraud, but it is interesting to note that Doug Jones supposedly got higher black turnout in Alabama than Barack Obama got in 2008.
Hopefully Kobach's commission gets involved in any recount.
— James 😇 Allsup (@realJamesAllsup) December 13, 2017
FYI
•Roy Moore would like everyone to believe there are enough absentee ballots to overturn Doug Jones win
•There are 1500-2000 military ballots, not enough to flip anything
•Sounds to me that Moore is too ashamed to concede defeat
•Moore would have to pay for recount.
— Amy (@flwrpwr1969) December 13, 2017
I got tweets from people in Australia and South Africa tonight regarding the #ALSenateRace
All with glee over the surprising win of #DougJones over #RoyMoore
The world is watching #Alabama & #UnitedStates
And for the first time in awhile, they're not disappointed #ALSen
— Pete Brown (@pauljonesb) December 13, 2017
Trying to wrap my mind around the fact that *Doug Jones* turned out the same percentage of black voters in 2017 as *Barack Obama* did in 2012.
— Andrew Desiderio (@desiderioDC) December 13, 2017
Roy Moore has lost, but he's refusing to concede the race. He says he likes his chances because they're minor.
— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) December 13, 2017
“Roy Moore literally is prob the only Republican in the state who couldn’t win against Doug Jones. “ —Ala. voter, top lawyer, & my friend of 30 yrs.
— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) December 13, 2017