Filed Under:Alabama Senate Race, Doug Jones, Roy Moore

In a stunning victory aided by scandal, Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s special Senate election on Tuesday, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and President Donald Trump, who urgently endorsed GOP rebel Roy Moore despite a litany of sexual misconduct allegations. CBSLA gathered some of the best reaction on Twitter.

