THE LATEST: Winds Push Thomas Fire Toward Santa BarbaraClosures And Evacuations 
MORE: Live Blog | Listen Live | Photo Gallery | Full Coverage | How You Can Help
Filed Under:Beer Run, Botched, Caught On Camera, Clerk, Robbery, Santa Ana

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Authorities are searching for a man caught on camera launching beer can-after-beer can at a liquor store clerk.

Salama Sedra is back on the job in Santa Ana after taking several canned Coronas to the body recently, after the customer botched a beer run.

“He hit me. I had to defend myself. That’s a can. It’s a very heavy can. If he hits someone like that he can kill him,” the clerk said.

“I had God with me that’s my protection. That’s all I have. I don’t have anything to protect me just defense by my hands.”

Sedra also had a Corona he launched at the customer, chasing him out the store.

He’s afraid this guy could do some major damage to the next clerk he comes across.

“What about for later?” he asked. “If he had gun …  knife, killed someone. I hope police do something.”

The suspect got away in a green SUV.

He could face assault and battery charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch