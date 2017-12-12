SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Authorities are searching for a man caught on camera launching beer can-after-beer can at a liquor store clerk.
Salama Sedra is back on the job in Santa Ana after taking several canned Coronas to the body recently, after the customer botched a beer run.
“He hit me. I had to defend myself. That’s a can. It’s a very heavy can. If he hits someone like that he can kill him,” the clerk said.
“I had God with me that’s my protection. That’s all I have. I don’t have anything to protect me just defense by my hands.”
Sedra also had a Corona he launched at the customer, chasing him out the store.
He’s afraid this guy could do some major damage to the next clerk he comes across.
“What about for later?” he asked. “If he had gun … knife, killed someone. I hope police do something.”
The suspect got away in a green SUV.
He could face assault and battery charges.