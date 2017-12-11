LOS ANGELES (CBS) — A man suffered fatal injuries Monday evening when he was run over by his own SUV in the Westlake district in a suspected carjacking, police said.
The possible carjacking occurred about 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of South Carondelet Street, near MacArthur Park, east of downtown, according to Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.
The man, possibly in his 60s, was found on the sixth floor of a busy parking garage.
The suspected carjacker is a man and drove away with the victim’s gray Nissan Xterra after fatally injuring him, Lopez said.
City News Service contributed to this report