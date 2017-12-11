THE LATEST: Thomas Fire Triggers New Evacuation Orders For Carpinteria, Montecito  Closures And Evacuations MORE: Live Blog | Listen Live | Photo Gallery | Full Coverage | How You Can Help
LOS ANGELES (CBS) — A man suffered fatal injuries Monday evening when he was run over by his own SUV in the Westlake district in a suspected carjacking, police said.

The possible carjacking occurred about 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of South Carondelet Street, near  MacArthur Park, east of downtown, according to Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man, possibly in his 60s, was found on the sixth floor of a busy parking garage.

The suspected carjacker is a man and drove away with the victim’s gray Nissan Xterra after fatally injuring him, Lopez said.

