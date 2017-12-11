STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Residents in one Los Angeles neighborhood might be asking themselves if they’ve been naughty enough to deserve the spate of home burglaries perpetrated by man in the bare minimum of Santa gear.

Security cameras in two homes — at least one on Shadyglade Avenue — captured a young-looking man in a Santa hat ransacking homeowners’ belongings. He looked seemingly unafraid — or maybe just oblivious — of being filmed.

Four of the burglaries happened on the same night.

A homeowner who did not want to be identified said the thief stole guns and other valuables from her house.

The burglaries have left neighbors like Nicole Lupu distraught.

She told CBS2 News she moved into the neighborhood thinking it was safe. “To be experiencing this is alarming,” she said.

“It’s nothing actually new,” said another neighbor. “Everybody needs to be really aware of their home, their stuff, what it is in their house that anybody’s gonna want.”

Some residents believe they’ve seen the man casing homes in the area. One woman said he approached her home but left when they made eye contact.

At one point, the camera catches what might be on mole on the suspect’s jaw.

It’s either that, or he might have gotten into the chocolate chip cookies left for him a bit early.

Anyone who recognizes the man is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department and can call the North Hollywood Community Station at (818)754-8300.