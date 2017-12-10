BEL AIR (CBSLA) — The Skirball fire in Bel Air is now 75 percent contained, authorities said Sunday.
The blaze broke out in the Sepulveda Pass and Bel Air areas five days ago, scorching 421 acres and destroying at least four homes.
Some evacuees were allowed to return home Friday. Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place for residents north of the 1000 block of Linda Flora Drive, and residents south of 1894 Linda Flora Drive.
At its peak, the fire caused the closure of the Getty Center and the nearby Skirball Center, both of which reopened Friday.
City News Service reported that the fire burned in the same general area as the devastating Bel Air fire of 1961, which had destroyed about 500 homes.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)