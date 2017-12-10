STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — It’s an emotional video that’s almost too hard to watch — a weeping boy asking one simple question: “Why do they bully?” Now, millions of people, including Hollywood celebrities and pro athletes, have watched it, and they’re making Keaton Jones a superstar, himself.

Keaton’s mother uploaded a video to Facebook of her son thinking out loud in their car, trying to figure out why he’s been the target of relentless teasing and bullying.

After school Friday, she picked Keaton up from school because he was too scared to go to lunch. Once in the car, he detailed how bullies made fun of his nose and called him “ugly” because of scars on his face from a surgery that removed a tumor. He said they even poured milk on him and put food in his clothes.

Visibly upset, a teary-eyed Keaton asked why bullies “find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to them.”

“It’s not OK,” he continues, uttering words that should be obvious to everyone, children or otherwise. “People that are different don’t need to be criticized about it. It’s not their fault.”

Since the video was posted Friday, it has gone viral, shared more than 400,000 times in two days.

Soon thereafter, some huge names reached out to Keaton online to give him messages of support.

Captain America, himself, Chris Evans tweeted to Keaton, telling him to “stay strong” and asking him if he wanted to go the new “Avengers” premiere in L.A. next year.

Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017

Not to be outdone, fellow Marvel superhero Mark Ruffalo echoed his co-star’s message.

Keaton, will you’ve my guest at the Premiere of #InfinityWar too? I think you are about one of the coolest kids I have ever seen! Can’t wait to meet you in person, pal. Forget those ignorant kids. One day, very soon, they are going to feel pretty stupid for this. https://t.co/BqJLxu25GN — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 11, 2017

Rapper Snoop Dogg shared Keaton’s video, sharing words of encouragement as only Snoop Dogg could.

Fellow teen and star of “Stranger Things” Millie Bobby Brown even asked Keaton to be her friend.

@Lakyn_Jones Keaton, this is so accurate. Why do people do this? I think your sooo cool Keaton! I wanna be your friend ( but srsly) ur freakin awesome ❤️ — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) December 9, 2017

Athletes from University of Tennessee Vols also played defense for the Knoxville boy and hung out with him Sunday.

So I got the chance to spend the day with my new best bud Keaton. It was unbelievable to get to know him and realize that we have a lot in common. This dude is very special and has changed my life forever. Now I have the little brother I always wanted! God bless you my man pic.twitter.com/vMHVtnf2rC — Jarrett Guarantano✞ (@BroadwayJay2) December 11, 2017

Keaton’s mother Kimberly posted a follow-up message, thanking the people who had reached out to her son.

Someone who saw Keaton’s video started a GoFundMe campaign for the boy’s college fund. The donations had more than doubled the $20,000 goal Sunday night.