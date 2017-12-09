(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

By Cedric Williams

Three Los Angeles Rams players originally thought to be likely unavailable for Sunday’s matchup of division leaders against the Philadelphia Eagles might actually be able to play if circumstances work out over the next couple of days.

Outside linebacker Connor Barwin (arm), middle linebacker Alec Ogletree (elbow), and wide receiver Robert Woods (shoulder) were all listed as questionable on LA’s official game injury report, which was released by the club on Friday. That means all three Rams starters, who each participated in practice on Friday in a limited capacity, could return to the lineup and play on Sunday, depending on how they feel and respond to workouts come game time.

Ogletree suffered a hyperextended elbow while making a tackle last week against Arizona. Woods has been out since LA’s game three weeks ago against Minnesota, and Barwin broke his arm two weeks ago against New Orleans.

“We’re going to continue to evaluate these guys over the next 48 hours, but we are anticipating them ready to go,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said following Friday’s practice. “And if not, then those other guys will be ready to step up.”

The most significant return would be that of Woods. The five-year veteran has been LA’s leading receiver for most of the season.

McVay had stated previously that the team didn’t believe Woods would be able to return until Week 15 (next week’s game), at the earliest. But after practice on Friday, Woods told the team’s website he “felt good” and that he thought he might be able to play on Sunday.

“It’s felt good for a couple of days now—just finally getting a chance to work it.” Woods said. “I feel good. I feel strong. And I feel confident in it. (I) trust it.”

For NFC East-leading Philadelphia, starting tight end Zach Ertz (concussion) and backup linebacker Joe Walker (neck) were also listed as questionable.