MALIBU (CBSLA) — Southern Californians already on edge from wildfires were shaken awake overnight by a small earthquake that struck the Malibu area.

The quake struck at 12:44 a.m. at a depth of around 9 miles. It’s epicenter was 4.3 miles north-northeast of Malibu Beach.

Earth, Wind, & Fire. Looks like a small earthquake north of Malibu last night while I slept. Quote of the day from my brother, “Queue the locusts.” pic.twitter.com/zA2WZuVSPX — Gary M Cole, EdD (@garymcole) December 8, 2017

Malibu had wildfires today followed by an earthquake — Kiki (@_LolaBunniixo) December 8, 2017

Me too! I guess there was an earthquake in Malibu a bit ago. Fires and earthquakes…great. — Maria Riley (@Riles4USC) December 8, 2017

Well there goes the night. Thought sleep was going to come with the wind gone and now #earthquake #woodlandhills 3.3 #malibu — kathy kaehler (@kathykaehler) December 8, 2017

3.3 earthquake right now. Was actually in Malibu but we all felt it. Fires, earthquakes..what’s next?! — hayley austin (@hayleyann_x3) December 8, 2017

Officials at the sheriff’s Lost Hills/Malibu Station said they did not get any reports of earthquake damage or injury.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)