BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — Christmas is about two weeks away, but Santa got an early start on his gift giveaway today at a school in Boyle Heights.

CBS2’s Jo Kwon was there to see who was naughty or nice.As it turns out, these students at Soto Street Elementary were on the “extra good” list.

The kids were greeted and hugged by Santa.And he came with bags of great gifts.

Barbie dolls, Hot Wheels, stuffed animals — not a lump of coal in sight.

Santa wasn’t alone. He brought along Head Elf Rene Cruz who was once a student at this very school.

“Just want to make the children to feel really good. And we just want to make somebody happy. And it makes us really happy to do it,” said Cruz.

Cruz and many of Santa’s other helpers (namely Cruz’s co-workers) collect cash all year to buy these gifts.

They’ve been helping Santa for a decade.

“When you see the children opening their gifts and doing whatever, it’s really heartwarming because that’s what Christmas is about,” said Elf, uh, Cruz.

Each student gets a special gift with their name on it. And who are the gifts from? Santa, of course!

Santa was quite generous, which is no surprise because….he’s Santa! Duh!

Delilah Yvoa got one of those Barbies and a stuffed animal.

Anabella Olague, also 5, got a “big fluffy dolphin.”

4-year-old Alexander Munos was especially excited after opening his gift. “Hot Wheels!”

To say thank you to Santa and his elves, the kids sang a song.