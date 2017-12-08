SKIRBALL FIRESome Get To Return Home
THOMAS FIRE: Flames Jump 101 Freeway, Burn Palm Trees
CREEK FIRE: Most Evacuations Lifted
RYE FIRE: Return Of Winds Cause Concern
CLOSURES: Full List Of Closures & Evacuations
MORE: Live Blog | Watch Live | Listen Live | Photo Gallery | Full Coverage | How You Can Help
Filed Under:Fire Captain's Dog, Missing Dog, SoCal Fires

LAKE VIEW TERRACE (CBSLA) — Hundreds of animals and pets have gone missing or have died since wildfires began burning throughout Southern California Monday, but one case is hitting a fire station particularly hard.

A French bulldog named Taco belongs to a fire captain with the Little Tujunga Hotshots, one of the crews battling the Creek Fire in the foothills of the San Fernando Valley.

Taco was last seen in Lake View Terrace on Tuesday, the same day the Creek Fire broke out just above Sylmar.

The fire captain’s girlfriend has been circulating photos of the dog in hopes someone has seen him.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch