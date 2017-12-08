LAKE VIEW TERRACE (CBSLA) — Hundreds of animals and pets have gone missing or have died since wildfires began burning throughout Southern California Monday, but one case is hitting a fire station particularly hard.
A French bulldog named Taco belongs to a fire captain with the Little Tujunga Hotshots, one of the crews battling the Creek Fire in the foothills of the San Fernando Valley.
Taco was last seen in Lake View Terrace on Tuesday, the same day the Creek Fire broke out just above Sylmar.
The fire captain’s girlfriend has been circulating photos of the dog in hopes someone has seen him.