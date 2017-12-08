SKIRBALL FIRESome Get To Return Home
THOMAS FIRE: Flames Jump 101 Freeway, Burn Palm Trees
CREEK FIRE: Most Evacuations Lifted
RYE FIRE: Return Of Winds Cause Concern
CLOSURES: Full List Of Closures & Evacuations
MORE: Live Blog | Watch Live | Listen Live | Photo Gallery | Full Coverage | How You Can Help
In a display outside the country's parliament in Oslo, artist Maret Anne Sara has hung a curtain made of 400 bullet-ridden reindeer skulls.
Filed Under:Artist, Norway, Reindeer

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Sami artist from Norway’s Arctic region is drawing attention to the country’s policy to reduce the reindeer population.

In a display outside the country’s parliament in Oslo, Maret Anne Sara has hung a curtain made of 400 bullet-ridden reindeer skulls.

She told Norwegian broadcaster NRK on Wednesday that the government’s reindeer-reduction policy is “totally wrong and unfair.” She was not immediately available for comment on Thursday.

The purpose of the policy is to prevent overgrazing of the tundra where Norway’s estimated reindeer population of about 220,000 live.

She is supporting her brother, Jovsset Ante Sara, who has twice successfully legally challenged the order for him to cull 41 of his 116-head. He said he can’t make a living if he has to reduce his herd.

The government is appealing.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch