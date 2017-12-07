(credit: Eric Shani/The Pikey)

The Hollywood bar scene is as diverse as the colorful characters who wander along the Walk of Fame. Here are some of the best watering holes Hollywood has to offer, covering everything from celebrity hot spots to delightful dives.



Black Rabbit Rose

blackrabbitrose.com 1719 N Hudson Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90028(323) 461-1464 The latest Hollywood bar from the Houston Brothers is nothing short of magical. Sip on fancy drinks such as the rum-based Zig Zag Lady and the appropriately named Dark Arts (it’s made with activated charcoal) while being entertained by magicians who roam the lounge in between sets at the adjacent Rose Theater. While bar food is generally hit or miss, here it’s definitely the former with a full menu provided by Crying Tiger, the sophomore effort from the team behind the exceptional Luv2eat Thai.





Library Bar

thehollywoodroosevelt.com 7000 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(323) 466-7000 Tucked away inside the first floor of The Roosevelt, Library Bar is arguably the best date spot in the city. Order your drink of your choice, or better yet, let one of the expert mixologists whip up a unique cocktail based on your personal preferences.



The Spare Room

www.spareroomhollywood.com 7000 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(323) 466-7000 If you’re looking for a run-of-the-mill AMF bowling alley, this is not the spot. Instead you’ll find a pair of vintage lanes, hot DJs, and a whimsical tiki centric cocktail list. The bar area can be a tight squeeze so arrive early or try to get your name on the list. If you’re planning on bowling be sure to book a lane well in advance.



Frolic Room

(323) 462-5890 6245 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(323) 462-5890 One of the last remnants of old Hollywood, The Frolic Room is truly a quintessential dive bar. Serving an eclectic mix of crusty locals and thirsty theater-goers from the next door Pantages, the over 80 year-old institution is steeped in Hollywood lore (see: the Black Dahlia murders). The space may be cramped, but the history is plentiful.



Boardner’s

(323) 462-9621 1652 N. Cherokee Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90028(323) 462-9621 Another local classic, Boardner’s has established itself as a must-stop on the Hollywood booze trail. The art deco bar is often packed with late night revelers. But if you’re looking for an early night out, Boardner’s happy hour, which goes until 8 Monday through Saturday (and all day Sunday!) is tough to beat.



Good Times at Davey Wayne’s

goodtimesatdaveywaynes.com 1611 N. El Centro Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90028(323) 962-3804 If you’ve ever wanted to make an entrance through a refrigerator door, here’s your chance. Essentially this is what a speakeasy would like if prohibition lasted through the ‘70s. Expect stiff drinks and large crowds (get there before 9 on weekends if you’re not a fan of lines). Whether you find a spot on one of the bar’s many thrift store couches or enjoy a snow cone out in the “backyard,” Good Times at Davey Wayne’s will certainly live up to its name.





Blue Palms Brewhouse

(323) 464-2337 6124 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(323) 464-2337 Featuring a mix of craft beer aficionados, sports fans and concert pre-gamers, there’s always a fun time to be had at this laid back bar adjacent to the Fonda. Nearly a decade old, Blue Palms Brewhouse was one of the first spots in the city to capitalize on the recent craft beer explosion. Choose from 24 taps of expertly curated brews as well as a full bar and solid food menu. Those in the know seek out the impressive beer bottle list which features some hard-to-find rarities.





No Vacancy

www.novacancyla.com 1727 N. Hudson Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90028(323) 465-1902 Enter another world mere steps from the Walk of Fame at this century old Victorian house turned bar. The vibe is definitely Tinseltown of yore with classic cocktails and old school entertainment. If you’re looking to experience a typical Hollywood scene, head over on a weekend but prepare for a line and velvet rope. Weekdays offer a more relaxed atmosphere.



Lost Property Bar

www.lostpropertybar.com 1704 Vine St.Los Angeles, CA 90028(323) 987-4445 This dimly lit, unassuming lounge near the Pantages is a hidden gem. Drinks are primarily of the joyfully named, multi-ingredient variety such as the elderflower-based Playbill, an ideal pre- or post-theater cocktail. The scene always perks up during live music nights.



The Pikey

www.thepikeyla.com 7617 Sunset Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90046(323) 850-5400 Grab a pint and fish and chips at this upscale British-inspired gastropub. If beer isn’t your thing, there’s an impressive selection of wine, cocktails and spirits — scotch and gin fans will be particularly pleased. Night owls can settle in until 2am every morning … and then wake up for a little hair of the dog during The Pikey’s standout boozy weekend brunch.

Article by David Klein.