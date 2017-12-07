SKIRBALL FIRE405 Freeway Reopens
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – Things are getting so windy out in Southern California that fire officials are running out of colors.

Southern California has felt yellow wind, orange wind, and red wind. But never purple wind. Until now.

Thanks to vicious Santa Anas, the color-coded system showing the expected strength of the winds driving the region’s fierce wildfires has reached uncharted territory, pushing past red, which means “high” into the color that means “extreme.”

“The forecast for [Thursday] is purple,” said Ken Pimlott, director at the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. “We’ve never used purple before.”

That rare designation indicates “upon ignition, fires will have extreme growth, will burn very intensely, and will be uncontrollable”, with speeds forecast as high as 80 mph through Thursday night.

purple Weve Never Used Purple Before: Extreme Fire Weather Brings Unprecedented Color Coding

For one day this week, fire weather conditions will remain “extreme” across much of the region. (Image courtesy Nat’l Weather Service)

Residents across the Southland have been warned to prepare for possible fire threats in their area as red flag conditions are expected to linger through the weekend.

