SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — The return of strong winds in Santa Clarita Thursday caused concern over the Rye Fire.

The fire, a 3-day-old wind-driven blaze. was 25 percent contained Thursday after scorching 7,000 acres, authorities said.

The fire destroyed one structure and threatened 5,460 others, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

One firefighter suffered an injury of unspecified severity today, according to the county fire department. The person may have been an inmate

camp crew member.

All evacuations and road closures issued as a result of the Rye Fire have been lifted, and the College of the Canyons evacuation site has been

deactivated, officials said.

About 900 firefighters from Ventura County and Los Angeles County fire departments were on scene attacking the fire on Thursday, according to Cal Fire officials.

“The return of strong offshore winds are a major concern today,” a Cal Fire statement said.

Evacuations were lifted Wednesday and residents of the Valencia Travel Village RV park at 27946 Henry Mayo Drive in Castaic began returning to their homes.

The fire prompted the evacuation of about 5,000 people from about 1,300 homes and the closure of sections of the Golden State (5) Freeway and

state Route 126 after it broke out about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday near the 2500 block of Rye Canyon Loop.

The 5 Freeway was temporarily closed in both directions near state Route 126, but the freeway reopened by mid-afternoon. Rye Canyon Loop was also closed, along with state Route 126 from Copperhill Drive to the Golden State Freeway.

Authorities reminded residents that the Disaster Distress Helpline, a 24- hour national hotline dedicated to providing immediate crisis counseling

for those affected by the fires, is available at (800) 985-5990.

With hot and windy conditions expected for several days, authorities also reminded residents to immediately call 911 if they see smoke.