By Erica Olsen
Filed Under:inside socal, LA Zoo

L.A. ZOO LIGHTS returns for its fourth spectacular year to shimmer for seven weeks of wonder, awe and “wow!” now through Sunday, January 7, 2018 (except November 23 and December 24/25) at the L.A. Zoo.

Awarded USA Today’s “10 Best Zoo Lights” honors in 2015 and 2016 – and nominated again for 2017 –, Los Angeles’ holiday “must” destination under the stars sets the Zoo aglow with LED lights by the thousands, a disco ball forest, glittering twinkle tunnel, stunning 3-D animated projections and much more.

