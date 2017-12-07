L.A. ZOO LIGHTS returns for its fourth spectacular year to shimmer for seven weeks of wonder, awe and “wow!” now through Sunday, January 7, 2018 (except November 23 and December 24/25) at the L.A. Zoo.
Awarded USA Today’s “10 Best Zoo Lights” honors in 2015 and 2016 – and nominated again for 2017 –, Los Angeles’ holiday “must” destination under the stars sets the Zoo aglow with LED lights by the thousands, a disco ball forest, glittering twinkle tunnel, stunning 3-D animated projections and much more.
