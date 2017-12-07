SKIRBALL FIRESome Get To Return Home
THOMAS FIRE: Flames Jump 101 Freeway, Burn Palm Trees
CREEK FIRE: Most Evacuations Lifted
RYE FIRE: Return Of Winds Cause Concern
CLOSURES: Full List Of Closures & Evacuations
MORE: Live Blog | Watch Live | Listen Live | Photo Gallery | Full Coverage | How You Can Help
Ford said Thursday it now plans to make an electric SUV at its Cuatitlan, Mexico, factory.
Filed Under:Ford, free trade, mexico, NAFTA

DETROIT (AP) — Ford says that shifting production of an electric SUV from the U.S. to Mexico will allow the company to make more self-driving vehicles in Michigan.

Ford announced last January that it would invest $700 million and hire 700 workers to make electric and autonomous vehicles at its Flat Rock plant near Detroit. Among those vehicles is an all-electric SUV that will go on sale in 2020.

Ford said Thursday it now plans to make the SUV at its Cuatitlan, Mexico, factory.

Ford said it plans to add a second autonomous vehicle to the Flat Rock plant. It will increase its investment there to $900 million and hire a total of 850 workers.

Ford Motor Co. wants to have an autonomous vehicle on the market in 2021.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch