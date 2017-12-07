(Luzia from Cirque Du Soleil – Credit: Matt Beard)

It’s very easy to get lost in the hustle of the holidays. To ensure you don’t get lost in everything you have to do, here is a list of things you are going to want to do this weekend. The holidays in Los Angeles can be a wonderful time. Don’t miss it.

Friday, December 8



Cirque Du Soleil: Luzia

Dodger Stadium

1000 Vin Scully Ave,

Los Angeles, CA 90012

www.cirquedusoleil.com Dodger Stadium1000 Vin Scully Ave,Los Angeles, CA 90012 If you really need more of an incentive to see a Cirque Du Soleil production at Dodger Stadium, here you are. Luzia is the latest creation and the focus embraces the colorful culture of Mexico. Described as a dreamlike menagerie that transitions from urban settings to natural habitats, you can expect plenty of aerial feats and a visual bounty that is sure to leave your jaw on the floor.



Grand Central Fridays with DubLab

317 S Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90013

grandcentralmarket.com An essential part of any great meal is equal parts great ambiance. Every Friday night, L.A. foodie destination in the Grand Central Market is swirling with a stylish soundtrack from a collective of area DJs known as DubLab. Curating a playlist of music that compliments the cultural diversity that is housed in the market. Guests can eat, drink, and socialize while cruising the aisles of the market with an added sense of rhythm.

Saturday, December 9



CHILL at the Queen Mary

1126 Queens Hwy

Long Beach, CA 90802

(877) 342-0738

www.queenmary.com 1126 Queens HwyLong Beach, CA 90802(877) 342-0738 Visit the all-new CHILL, featuring a terrific Ice Adventure Park and a tribute to cultural traditions from around the world showcasing a global sampling of food, music and live entertainment that is perfect for the holidays. Family fun this winter will be on hand at the 38,000-square foot Ice Adventure Park featuring ice skating and an ice track, Amsterdam bumper boats, Shanghai speedway, a zip line, ice shuffleboard, a two-story, 140-foot-long ice tubing slide and much more!



Snow Wonder & Marina Del Rey Holiday Boat Parade

Burton Chace Park

13650 Mindanao Way

Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

www.lamasterchorale.org This family-friendly holiday event gives guests the chance to experience a full day playing in real snow. After sledding to building a snowman all afternoon, there will be a firework show to usher in the latter portion of the event which culminates with the 55th annual Marina Del Rey holiday boat parade. Watch as watercraft of all sizes compete for bragging rights for who has the most spirit, measured in twinkling lights.



Attend The Extreme Beer Fest

California Market Center

110 East 9th Street

Los Angeles, CA 90079

www.beeradvocate.com For those that are especially passionate about their beer, the Extreme Beer Fest is happens this weekend. Upping the ante on the traditional beer festival, BeerAdvocate has assembled some of the most unique recipes from brewers of all levels in an effort to genuinely push the beer boundaries. Embracing an assortment of different techniques and unconventional flavor combinations, expect the unexpected with every pour.



Joe Rogan: Strange Times Tour

Long Beach Terrace Theater

300 E. Ocean Blvd.

Long Beach, CA 90802

(562) 436-3661

www.joerogantour.org As a commentator, comedian, and radio personality, there are few voices currently have a platform like Joe Rogan. A combination of sharp intellect and everyday humor make for a potent combination that is wildly entertaining to sit in front of. The comedian is currently in the middle of his nationwide Strange Times Tour, if which includes a handful of Southern California dates. Tickets are tough to come by for a reason. Score yours and see why Rogan has really solidified himself as a Renaissance man.

Sunday, December 10



KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas

The Forum

3900 W Manchester Blvd.

Inglewood, CA 90305

www.kroq.com The Forum3900 W Manchester Blvd.Inglewood, CA 90305 As far as Southern California holiday traditions go, KROQ’s annual Christmas party is always one of the most anticipated concerts of the year. For the second night of the two-day bender, Morrissey, The Killers, Weezer, and The Lumineers are among the rock heavyweights helming the stage. Known for welcoming the occasional unannounced special guest, anything can happen at Almost Acoustic Christmas and if not, you are guaranteed to be in the house for one of the most stacked line ups in rock radio, Wear an ugly Christmas sweater and make your way to Inglewood.



Griffith Park Festival of Lights Hike

4730 Crystal Springs Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

www.laparks.org If you are looking for a uniquely Southern California way to show your holiday spirit, this Sunday you can join a renegade pack of hikers one of the most scenic points in all of the city. Hikers are encouraged to wear black and dress it up with holiday lights as the group makes their way to Dante’s Peak. At the summit, the group will be able to enjoy a panoramic look at Los Angeles while showing off their Christmas cheer high in the sky.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.