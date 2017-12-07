Cirque Du Soleil: Luzia
Dodger Stadium
1000 Vin Scully Ave,
Los Angeles, CA 90012
www.cirquedusoleil.com
If you really need more of an incentive to see a Cirque Du Soleil production at Dodger Stadium, here you are. Luzia is the latest creation and the focus embraces the colorful culture of Mexico. Described as a dreamlike menagerie that transitions from urban settings to natural habitats, you can expect plenty of aerial feats and a visual bounty that is sure to leave your jaw on the floor.
Grand Central Fridays with DubLab
317 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90013
grandcentralmarket.com
An essential part of any great meal is equal parts great ambiance. Every Friday night, L.A. foodie destination in the Grand Central Market is swirling with a stylish soundtrack from a collective of area DJs known as DubLab. Curating a playlist of music that compliments the cultural diversity that is housed in the market. Guests can eat, drink, and socialize while cruising the aisles of the market with an added sense of rhythm.
CHILL at the Queen Mary
1126 Queens Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90802
(877) 342-0738
www.queenmary.com
Visit the all-new CHILL, featuring a terrific Ice Adventure Park and a tribute to cultural traditions from around the world showcasing a global sampling of food, music and live entertainment that is perfect for the holidays. Family fun this winter will be on hand at the 38,000-square foot Ice Adventure Park featuring ice skating and an ice track, Amsterdam bumper boats, Shanghai speedway, a zip line, ice shuffleboard, a two-story, 140-foot-long ice tubing slide and much more!
Snow Wonder & Marina Del Rey Holiday Boat Parade
Burton Chace Park
13650 Mindanao Way
Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
www.lamasterchorale.org
This family-friendly holiday event gives guests the chance to experience a full day playing in real snow. After sledding to building a snowman all afternoon, there will be a firework show to usher in the latter portion of the event which culminates with the 55th annual Marina Del Rey holiday boat parade. Watch as watercraft of all sizes compete for bragging rights for who has the most spirit, measured in twinkling lights.
Attend The Extreme Beer Fest
California Market Center
110 East 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90079
www.beeradvocate.com
For those that are especially passionate about their beer, the Extreme Beer Fest is happens this weekend. Upping the ante on the traditional beer festival, BeerAdvocate has assembled some of the most unique recipes from brewers of all levels in an effort to genuinely push the beer boundaries. Embracing an assortment of different techniques and unconventional flavor combinations, expect the unexpected with every pour.
Joe Rogan: Strange Times Tour
Long Beach Terrace Theater
300 E. Ocean Blvd.
Long Beach, CA 90802
(562) 436-3661
www.joerogantour.org
As a commentator, comedian, and radio personality, there are few voices currently have a platform like Joe Rogan. A combination of sharp intellect and everyday humor make for a potent combination that is wildly entertaining to sit in front of. The comedian is currently in the middle of his nationwide Strange Times Tour, if which includes a handful of Southern California dates. Tickets are tough to come by for a reason. Score yours and see why Rogan has really solidified himself as a Renaissance man.
KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas
The Forum
3900 W Manchester Blvd.
Inglewood, CA 90305
www.kroq.com
As far as Southern California holiday traditions go, KROQ’s annual Christmas party is always one of the most anticipated concerts of the year. For the second night of the two-day bender, Morrissey, The Killers, Weezer, and The Lumineers are among the rock heavyweights helming the stage. Known for welcoming the occasional unannounced special guest, anything can happen at Almost Acoustic Christmas and if not, you are guaranteed to be in the house for one of the most stacked line ups in rock radio, Wear an ugly Christmas sweater and make your way to Inglewood.
Griffith Park Festival of Lights Hike
4730 Crystal Springs Dr.
Los Angeles, CA 90027
www.laparks.org
If you are looking for a uniquely Southern California way to show your holiday spirit, this Sunday you can join a renegade pack of hikers one of the most scenic points in all of the city. Hikers are encouraged to wear black and dress it up with holiday lights as the group makes their way to Dante’s Peak. At the summit, the group will be able to enjoy a panoramic look at Los Angeles while showing off their Christmas cheer high in the sky.