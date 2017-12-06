LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — In response to the disastrous wildfires in Southern California, the popular ride-hailing company Lyft is offering free rides to evacuation centers for folks caught having to leave their homes or go to safety.
Lyft is offering free rides up to $40 for evacuees who used the promo code “LASAFERIDES.”
Lyft is currently offering rides to the following evacuation centers:
- Ventura County Fairgrounds
- Nordhoff High School
- Oxnard College Gymnasium
- Santa Paula Community Center
- Fillmore Veterans Memorial
- Santa Barbara Multi Activity Center
- UCLA
- Balboa Recreation Center
- Van Nuys Recreation Center
- Delano Park
- Cheviot Hills Recreation Center
To get the promo, open up the app and press the menu button (three vertical dots). Select “Promos” and enter the code.
The app indicates the offer will last until Thursday, Dec. 7 at 11:59 p.m.