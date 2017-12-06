SKIRBALL FIRE405 Reopens Fully THOMAS FIRE: Strong Winds Could Worsen Conditions
Radio host Leonard Lopate attends the French Institute Alliance Francaise's "After Charlie: What's Next for Art, Satire and Censorship at Florence Gould Hall on February 19, 2015 in New York City.

NEW YORK (AP) — Two longtime hosts for a New York City public radio station have been suspended while the station investigates unspecified accusations of inappropriate conduct.

New York Public Radio CEO Laura Walker announced the suspensions of WNYC’s Leonard Lopate and Jonathan Schwartz on Wednesday.

She said the company wants to ensure a “harassment-free workplace,” but didn’t give details of accusations.

Lopate told The New York Times he was “baffled.”

He said he hadn’t been told what the allegations were about but expected to be cleared.

WNYC reporter Ilya Marritz said on the air that he had spoken with women who made complaints about both hosts.

Attempts to find a phone number for Schwartz were not immediately successful.

The move follows reports of harassment by retired WNYC host John Hockenberry, who has apologized.

