Red Flag Warning Returns With Cold Santa Ana Winds

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Dry and gusty Santa Ana winds sweeping through Southern California are predicted to bring days of critical fire weather conditions.
Red Flag warnings by the National Weather Service began late Sunday, and the strongest of the week’s winds will be Monday and Tuesday. The windy weather could persist into Friday or Saturday, forecasters said.
Meteorologists say relative humidity levels will plunge into the single digits and teens. Officials have dedicated extra resources to fire-prone areas.
Forecasters say it could be the strongest and longest Santa Ana wind event so far this season, with gusts capable of bringing down tree branches and power lines.
Peak gusts are expected to range from about 40 mph to 60 mph in wind-prone areas. Isolated gusts could hit 80 mph in the mountains.
Santa Ana winds are usually accompanied by hot weather, but this week they’ll rake Southern California along with cold temperatures. In the Antelope Valley, temperatures could dip into the upper teens and lower 20s Monday and Tuesday nights.
“…Temperatures may be cold enough to cause pipes to burst,” an NWS statement said.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)