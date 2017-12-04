Report: LaVar Ball Pulls LiAngelo From UCLA Following Suspension Over China Incident

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LiAngelo Ball will no longer play for UCLA after his father reportedly pulled the freshman out of school.
LaVar Ball told ESPN he’s “exploring other options” for LiAngelo, who was one of the three UCLA players suspended indefinitely following an alleged shoplifting incident in China.
“We are exploring other options with Gelo,” LaVar Ball told ESPN. “He’s out of there.”
The middle Ball brother has yet to play a single game for UCLA, where brother Lonzo – now the starting point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers – played before he was drafted.
It’s not the first seemingly rash basketball decision by the Ball patriarch: in early October, five-star prospect LaMelo Ball was pulled from Chino Hills High after Lavar announced he would be home-schooling his youngest child.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.