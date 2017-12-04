18-Year-Old Child Molestation Suspect Confesses To His Mother, Who Turns Him In

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — The Riverside Police Department has announced the arrest of an 18-year-old suspect for child molestation.

The person who turned the suspect in? His own mother.

Police said they were flagged down outside the Magnolia Avenue Police Department around 3 a.m. by the suspect’s mother.

The suspect — now identified as Joseph Hayden Boston — allegedly called his mother and said he had molested two young boys the previous evening. She drove to her son’s location and took him to the police station where he later confessed the acts to officers.

The suspect had recently been staying at the Simply Home Inn & Suites, located in the 9800 block of Magnolia Avenue in Riverside. It was there he befriended 8-year-old and 4-year-old males, who were also staying at this motel with their parents. The children were allowed to go into the Boston’s room last night when the molestation allegedly occurred.

Officers interviewed Boston and he confessed to sexually assaulting the two juveniles in his motel room. He also admitted to molesting upwards of 50 children since he was 10-years-old in different cities where he ljas ived. The suspect has been staying in Riverside since early November 2017, but also resided in the cities of Lakewood and Buena Park in Southern California.

Detectives from the Sexual Assault & Child Abuse Unit responded to assist in this investigation. They later arrested Boston on counts of oral copulation on a child under the age of 10.

Boston was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center with bail set at $1 million. The County of Riverside Child Protective Services responded and took custody of both of the suspect’s latest victims.

Detectives believe Boston and his claims that he has victimized other children who have not yet come forward. Authorities are asking for anyone with information about this investigation or the suspect, to contact Detective Paul Miranda at (951) 353-7945 or pmiranda@riversideca.gov.