Best Family-Friendly Holiday Events In Los Angeles (2017)

There’s a great old country song that reminds us that Christmas is for kids. And it really is! Sure, everyone of every age enjoys Christmas, and the holidays in general. However, it’s a particularly a special time for the youngest among us. Take them to one of these LA-area events to celebrate the holidays as a family this year.



Dates: December 9th, 2017 at 7 p.m. (credit: Jahar C./yelp)Naples Island5537 The ToledoLong Beach, CA 90803Dates: December 9th, 2017 at 7 p.m. The Island of Naples will host its 701st annual Holiday Boat Parade on December 9 to the delight of residents. Not only are the boats decorated in festive lighting, but the homes also take part in getting lit up too. There will be carolers as well to help get you in the festive mood of the holidays. You and your young ones are free to walk the neighborhood, or pay a little extra to see it all from inside a gondola. Or you can watch the parade from one of the nearby restaurants.



Dates: November 17, 2017 – January 7, 2017 (closed Nov. 23, Dec. 24 & Dec 25) (Credit: Jamie Pham )5333 Zoo DriveLos Angeles, CA 90027(323) 644-4200Dates: November 17, 2017 – January 7, 2017 (closed Nov. 23, Dec. 24 & Dec 25) Experience the magic that is L.A. Zoo Lights this holiday season! From November 17, 2017 through January 7, 2018, the Zoo comes alive with nighttime holiday light events. Once you enter the park, you’ll take a self-guided tour that lasts from 60-90 minutes inside the Zoo. See creative animal-themed light displays, including 3D projectors, lasers, and thousands of LED’s, as well as a water show, live reindeer, music, and the all new “Wild Wonderland” finale. In addition to the tour, there will be hot cocoa and other holiday treats on offer, as well as a chance to take pictures with Santa on select dates!



Beautiful downtown Burbank is the scene of great restaurants, top notch shopping, first-run films and a temporary rink called, cleverly, The Rink that’s open during the holiday season. Returning again this festive holiday season, the outdoor ice skating rink will feature not just skating, but fundraising events and special performances too. Transforming the corner of North 3rd Street and East Orange Grove Avenue into a winter wonderland, skaters of all ages are welcome and will get to take part and enjoy the $10 unlimited skating. Skate rentals are just $5. There are special events, too, so make sure to visit the (credit: Downtown Burbank)Corner N 3rd St. and E Orange Grove Ave.Burbank, CA(818) 806-8551Dates: December 14, 2017 – January 7, 2018Beautiful downtown Burbank is the scene of great restaurants, top notch shopping, first-run films and a temporary rink called, cleverly, The Rink that’s open during the holiday season. Returning again this festive holiday season, the outdoor ice skating rink will feature not just skating, but fundraising events and special performances too. Transforming the corner of North 3rd Street and East Orange Grove Avenue into a winter wonderland, skaters of all ages are welcome and will get to take part and enjoy the $10 unlimited skating. Skate rentals are just $5. There are special events, too, so make sure to visit the here



Dates: November 16, 2017 – January 15, 2018 (Credit: Holiday Ice Rink in Pershing Square)Pershing Square532 S. Olive St.Los Angeles, CA 90013(213) 847-4970Dates: November 16, 2017 – January 15, 2018 The appropriately named Holiday Ice Rink in Pershing Square is a favorite among Southland skaters who like to show off their skills in front of moderate to large crowds enthusiastically taking in all of the sliding and twirling on this particular frozen ground. The temporary venue stays busy in downtown Los Angeles until January 15 2018, so get your blades ready (or rent them on the spot) for fast and furious one-hour sessions at this popular rink that doesn’t disappoint even the most uncoordinated ice queen or ice king. Related: Best Holiday Ice Skating Rinks In Los Angeles



Dates: December 24, 2017 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (credit: The Music Center)The Music Center Plaza135 N. Grand Ave.Los Angeles 90012(213) 972-7499Dates: December 24, 2017 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Presented by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the 58th annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration is one you won’t want to miss out on this year! Held on Christmas Eve from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Angelenos of all ages will get the opportunity to come together and experience and honor the dynamic, rich cultures of the County. During the free event, many diverse L.A.-based artists and community groups will show off their talent, artistry and traditions on The Music Center’s iconic Dorothy Chandler Pavilion stage. Highlights this year include singing of holiday songs, as well as choirs, the L.A. Sheriff’s Department Band, and a reading of “The Nutcracker” by the City Ballet of Los Angeles.



Dates: December 16, 2017 (credit: CBS)Walt Disney Concert Hall111 S Grand AveLos Angeles, CA 90012(323) 850-2000Dates: December 16, 2017 Join in on the singing with the incredible Los Angeles Philharmonic this year at the Walt Disney Concert Hall for a Holiday Sing-Along! You’ll enjoy many popular songs of the season to sing along with and it’s a jolly good time for kids and adults! Related: Best Restaurants On The Sunset Strip



Kids love to go ice skating! ICE Santa Monica begins November and lasts until January 15, 2018. Every holiday season, this spectacular rink brings some holiday ice skating fun by transforming the corner of 5th Street and Arizona into ICE at Santa Monica. The 8,000 square foot rink offers residents and visitors a taste of winter here in LA. Broomball games are abundant on this slice of Southland ice, as are tiny skaters who have their own kids’ spot for practicing the balancing act that is fundamental to all skating skills. Visit the (credit: ICE Santa Monica)1324 5th St.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 260-1199Dates: November 1, 2017 – January 15, 2018Kids love to go ice skating! ICE Santa Monica begins November and lasts until January 15, 2018. Every holiday season, this spectacular rink brings some holiday ice skating fun by transforming the corner of 5th Street and Arizona into ICE at Santa Monica. The 8,000 square foot rink offers residents and visitors a taste of winter here in LA. Broomball games are abundant on this slice of Southland ice, as are tiny skaters who have their own kids’ spot for practicing the balancing act that is fundamental to all skating skills. Visit the website for hours of operation and more details.