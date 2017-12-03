Where To Find Great Holiday Gifts In Orange County

Finding the perfect holiday gift for each person on your list is not always a simple proposition. Logistics aside, everyone has his or her own distinct tastes that can prove difficult to navigate. But, never fear: Help is here. Orange County has plenty of terrific stores to unearth the ideal present to gift for anyone you’re buying for.



Roger’s Gardens

2301 San Joaquin Hills Road

Corona Del Mar, CA 92625

(949) 640-5800

www.rogersgardens.com 2301 San Joaquin Hills RoadCorona Del Mar, CA 92625(949) 640-5800 Gifting your favorite people with a sensation from nature is something to be cherished for a very long time. So, if this hits the spot for any humans on your list, hightail it to Roger’s Garden for a cornucopia of options in a heavenly Corona Del Mar setting. Beyond plants, flowers and other botanicals, you’ll discover all kinds of inspirational home and garden decor options at this delightful outpost that’s all decked out for the holidays in celebratory style, effectively inspiring shopping for that elusive present for a special someone.



MY-D Pins & Collectibles

1648 W. Katella Ave.

Anaheim, CA 92802

(657) 233-5799

www.mydpins.com 1648 W. Katella Ave.Anaheim, CA 92802(657) 233-5799 If your friends are fans of the Mouse House and you want to honor that passion, head for this Anaheim treasure trove that calls itself the “one-stop shop for Disney pins, toys, collectibles, comic books, and more.” Situated conveniently near the famous park’s entrance, My-D Pins & Collectibles has been operating for the past nine years offering their precious “pinventory” to the public along with vintage toys and curiosities that go beyond Disney passions to commemorate such franchises as Marvel, Hot Wheels, Transformers and more. Of note: All staffers are aficionados of their own favorite characters and brands, a big plus when shopping for holiday pressies.



Honey & Butter Macarons

Irvine Spectrum Center

670 Spectrum Center Drive, Suite 633

Irvine, CA 92618

(949) 346-5972

www.honeynbutter.com Irvine Spectrum Center670 Spectrum Center Drive, Suite 633Irvine, CA 92618(949) 346-5972 Imagine the ideal macarons, made to perfection and with so much pizazz that the sweet treat would be impossible to resist. Then, envision a whole box of these irresistible meringue-based confections that originally hail from France. Talk about a foodie’s delight, especially so when purchased from this Irvine emporium or its sister station–housed in a vintage Airstream, no less and located at The Lab in Costa Mesa. Whatever outlet and whatever flavors you choose, be confident that the recipient of this present will be in for the best seasonal treat for 2017.



Fleur De Lys

369 E. 17th St., Suite 14

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

(949) 548-0810

www.shopfleurdelys.com 369 E. 17th St., Suite 14Costa Mesa, CA 92627(949) 548-0810 This self-described “modern mercantile” operating in Orange County since 2004 is ripe for the gift giver who wants access to a supreme selection of unique items all under one roof. Happily, many loyal customers think of Fleur De Lys as their go-to emporium for everything from jewelry and books to cooking accessories and everything else you might uncover in a swank general store on the Pacific coast. If you go, expect items from all over the world as well as from right in the immediate vicinity, much of which has been lovingly created by local artists. What a find!



Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 556-2787

www.scfta.org 600 Town Center DriveCosta Mesa, CA 92626(714) 556-2787 Did your friends or loved ones miss seeing “Hamilton” when the hit show hit Los Angeles? No worries. This hip hop extravaganza is booked for this lofty Costa Mesa venue come April so tickets to the Broadway bonanza would be like giving a slice of the Great White Way heaven to any selected recipient. So would gifting any of the other popular shows — like “Jersey Boys” and “The King and I” — set to play this snazzy venue. Choice from among the offerings of musical theater, of ballet performance, of jazz concerts and,of so much more. Related: Best Outlet Malls Near Orange County

By Jane Lasky