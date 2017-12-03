Where To Find Great Holiday Gifts In Los Angeles

Gift giving is raised to an art form when shopping for just the right thing in the City of Angels. Perhaps no other town than ours offers the complete gamut when it comes to presenting the perfect present to discerning recipients from near and far who will delight in the offerings discovered in our special corner of the Southland.



Soap Plant Wacko

4633 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 663-0122

All price points are represented at this large East side outpost offering a way out array of gifts, from quirky books to awesome novelties to spiffy housewares galore. The store slogan says "dogs are welcome and people are tolerated" at this offbeat emporium, but don't shy away if you don't have a furry shopping partner to protect you. This fun-filled, pop culture-oriented outlet is happy to help the human population unearth just the right present so if you need assistance, just ask–the creative staff knows every inch of its stunningly sumptuous stock. Ideas for gifts here include books (art, film, fashion, fiction, humor, music and more), holiday items like ornaments, holiday cards, as well as bath & beauty products, toys, novelty items, candy, clothing & accessories and much more!



Freehand Gallery

8413 Third St.

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(323) 655-2607

For more than three decades, highly regarded Carol Sauvion has been the creative force behind this fine American craft gallery that currently supports more than 300 artists. All of them live and work in our nation to come up with fine wares that make perfect presents, up to and including silver jewelry, glass vases, hand-woven garments and more. Expect a wide selection of truly amazing crafts created by artists who are definitely worth shouting about.



The Cheese Store of Silverlake

3926 W. Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90029

(323) 644-7511

Sometimes it is an edible that will hit the spot with certain friends and loved ones on your list. No worries. The Cheese Store, located in the heart of hipster-friendly Silver Lake, stocks a slew of delightful treats worthy of exchanging during the holidays. From the array of fine cheeses to other eating assets like the best extra virgin olive oil and the freshest exotic jams to a heavily curated wine assortment, this savvy store gives great gifts ideal for the gourmand in your life.



Rose Bowl Flea Market

1001 Rose Bowl Drive

Pasadena, CA 91103

(323) 560-7469

Mark your calendars for December 10. That's the next chance you have to shop arguably the biggest and the best swap meet in the country, held at the legendary Rose Bowl. The Passadena-based mainstay is ripe with all kinds of unique items to buy and gift to your loved one who will surely appreciate all the thought you put into snagging his or her present, be that a bracelet, a piece of storied California pottery or perhaps a vintage train set you know your person has coveted for a very long time. Happy hunting!



Tweak

8384 Beverly Blvd.

Los Angeles CA 90048

323-653-6531

Do you love giving great gifts but hate the wrapping aspect of this ritual? No worries. Head over to Tweak for the chance to buy really cool presents that are wrapped before purchase. This neat concept means you can buy, say, a fashion forward bib for the baby in your life or a skull driven bottle opener for the boozer in your crowd. Tweak has so many clever and, yes, offbeat pickings that you'll probably want to gift everyone on your list, yourself very much included.

By Jane Lasky