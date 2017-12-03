USC To Face Ohio State In Cotton Bowl

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — USC will face Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl Dec. 29 in Arlington, Texas in the traditional Rose Bowl matchup of the Pac-12 and Big Ten champions, the College Football Playoff announced Sunday.
The game will be the second Cotton Bowl appearance for the Trojans, who defeated Texas Tech, 55-14, in 1995.
USC will be facing the Buckeyes for the 24th time, including seven Rose Bowl matchups. The Trojans lead the series, 13-9-1, winning each of the past seven games dating back to the 1975 Rose Bowl.
