USC To Face Ohio State In Cotton Bowl

Filed Under: College Football, Cotton Bowl, Local TV, Ohio State, USC

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — USC will face Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl Dec. 29 in Arlington, Texas in the traditional Rose Bowl matchup of the Pac-12 and Big Ten champions, the College Football Playoff announced Sunday.

The game will be the second Cotton Bowl appearance for the Trojans, who defeated Texas Tech, 55-14, in 1995.

USC will be facing the Buckeyes for the 24th time, including seven Rose Bowl matchups. The Trojans lead the series, 13-9-1, winning each of the past seven games dating back to the 1975 Rose Bowl.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch