Pregnant Woman Critical After Car Crash, Baby Delivered

VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — A 31-year-old pregnant woman suffered critical injuries while a passenger in a vehicle Sunday that crashed into a tree in Van Nuys.
The crash occurred after 2:15 a.m. near the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway, south of Victory Boulevard, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Paramedics rushed the woman and the male driver of the 2001 Toyota Corolla to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, where an emergency Cesarean was completed on the woman.
The woman had injuries to her head. The man sustained a broken right leg.
There are no reports yet on the status of the baby.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
