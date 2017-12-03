Guide to Holiday Food at Disneyland

Image: Peppermint-Beignets-Cafe-Orleans2-copy-750×500

Photo: Disney Parks

The holidays at Disneyland- can there be anything better? To make the very most of your holiday experience at Disney’s California Resort, you need to bring a hearty appetite. This year, the chefs and culinary imagineers behind Disney have gone above and beyond the call for festive foods. Grab a park ticket, and come hungry, here are the best seasonal treats and eats to enjoy at Disneyland this holiday season.

Holiday Treats & Eats throughout the Resort

Image: GingerBreadMen_112116_04885DN-750×422

Photo by Disney Parks

Gingerbread Men. These classic little guys can be found throughout the parks and at all three hotels. Perfect for nibbling on while in line for an attraction.

Eggnog Latte. Fuel up for a day in the parks with eggnog lattes in hotel lounges and coffee houses.

Peppermint Mochas. Available in all the hotels, both parks, and in Downtown Disney, don’t miss the sweetness of a holiday peppermint mocha. Stop in Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel for a hot chocolate or hot cider (add spiced rum for a great night cap!).

Holiday Crispies. Available throughout the parks, these are a major upgrade from your mom’s Rice Krispies.

Holiday Candy Canes. One of the park’s most popular (and longstanding) holiday treats, handmade candy canes are carefully crafted with care at the Candy Palace on Main Street, U.S.A. The process, which takes over 2 hours from start to finish, creates beautiful, large canes that are available on select dates at both the Candy Palace and Trolley Treats in Disney California Adventure.

Candied Apples. A wide variety of candy apples are available throughout both parks and downtown Disney.

Image: DCA_Schmoozies_Holiday_Doughnut_110617_06748DN-750×422

Photo by Disney Parks

Holiday Doughnuts. Offered in both parks, these sweet treats are the perfect way to start your day.

Holiday Treats & Eats at Disneylan

Image: Peppermint-Beignets-Cafe-Orleans2-copy-750×500

Photo: Disney Parks

Peppermint Candy Cane Beignets. Available only at the Mint Julep Bar in Disneyland’s New Orleans Square, these limited-time treats are a fun holiday twist on the Disney classic.

Holiday Cupcake. Head to the Jolly Holiday Bakery Café at Disneyland Park to get your hands on the park’s specialty Holiday cupcake.

Peppermint Ice Cream. Head to Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor at the end of Main Street, U.S.A. for this special offering.

Image: Carmel_Apple_Muffin-750×521

Photo by Disney Parks

Caramel Apple Muffins with Struesel. These delish muffins are available at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, along with pumpkin spice lattes and peppermint mochas.

Praline Cheesecake. Don’t miss the graham cracker crust and praline crunch at the French Market Restaurant.

Chocolate Coffee Yule Log. Filled with coffee buttercream filling, chocolate crunch and chocolate ganache, the Chocolate Coffee Yule Log at Plaza Inn is to die for!

Holiday Treats & Eats at Disney California Adventure

Image:Chorizo-Pizza-750×422

Photo by Disney Parks

Chorizo Thick-Crust Pizza. For a hearty meal, head to Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta for this fresh & spicy Latin-American update to the Italian classic.

Image: Mexican-Corn-750×500

Photo by Disney Parks

Elote. Street-style Mexican corn is available throughout the park. Topping options include parmesan cheese, mayonnaise, and chile-lime seasoning.

Image: DCA_Award-Wieners_Holiday_Gingerbread-Funnel-Cake-Fries_110617_06826DN-750×422

Phot by Disney Parks

Holiday Gingerbread Funnel Cake Fries. This unique savory and sweet combo is available at Award Wieners in Hollywood Land.

Image: DCA_Schmoozies_Holiday_Santas-Mittens-Macaron-with-Mint-Chip-Ice-Cream_110617_06763DN-750×422

Photo by Disney Parks

Santa’s Mittens Macaroon. Santa’s Mittens Macaroon with Mint Chip Ice Cream, available at Schmoozies in Hollywoodland, is a great holiday treat to keep cool on a SoCal holiday vacation.

Image: DCA_Schmoozies_Holiday_Pumpkin-Pie-Smoothie_110617_06897DN-2-750×750

Photo by Disney Parks

Holiday Pumpkin Pie Smoothie. Schmoozies also offers a Holiday Pumpkin Pie Smoothie for the ultimate holiday dessert on the go. A blended peppermint Malibu mocha is also available as a beverage option.

Image: DCA_Carsland_Flos-v8_4-Chocolate-Peppermint-Pie_110717_07092DN-750×422

Photo by Disney Parks

Chocolate Peppermint Pie. Grab a seat at Flo’s V8 Cafe in Cars Land to enjoy this single-serving sized treat. Flo’s will also offer meatloaf with bacon and a peppermint candy cane shake throughout the season.

Image: DCA_Carsland_Cozy-Cone_Chicken-Cone-Verde_110617_07048DN-750×422

Photo by Disney Parks

Chicken Cone Verde. For a savory bite in Cars Land, consider the Chicken CONE Verde at Cozy Cone Motel. It’s served in an edible “cone” bread bowl and topped with tortilla strips and cheese. Cozy Cone will also feature a red churro with crushed candy cane topping.

Holiday Sourdough. Don’t miss the holiday-shaped sourdough breads offered at Pacific Wharf Cafe and Boudin Bread Cart. Candy Cane and Snowman shapes are available. The Cafe will feature a Turkey Pot Pie Soup for those craving a substantial meal as well as pumpkin spice bread pudding for a quick on-trend dessert.

Poinsettia Cocktail. Head to Carthay Circle (reservations recommended) or Carthay Circle Lounge for their limited-time cocktail, the poinsetta. Made with Cointreau, cranberry juice, and champagne, this 21+ holiday treat is a must.

Image: Festival-of-Holidays_DCA_Chocolate-Yule-Log-with-Candied-Chestnuts-and-Clementine-Compote_082317_09432DN-3-750×750

Photo by Disney Parks

Festive Foods Marketplace Offerings in Disney California Adventure

The Festive Foods Marketplace at Disney California Adventure takes your culinary holiday experience to an all-time high. Here you can let Disney chefs do the cooking while you explore the season’s culinary offerings as you stroll through the decorated park. Over twelve marketplace “kiosks” are serving up unique varieties of celebration-worthy food, all offered in small, bite-sized portions that are perfect for sampling. What are you waiting for? Grab your park ticket to DCA and come hungry.

Image: Festival-of-Holidays_DCA_Butternut-Squash-and-Almond-PakoraFritters_082317_01005DN-2-750×750

Photo by Disney Parks

“Twist on Tradition” kiosk features updated holiday classics. Here you can sample a Reuben Potato Smash with Russian dressing and rye toast crumble, Butternut Squash and Almond Pakora Fritters (pictured above), Horchata Fudge, Chocolate Yule Log with candied chestnuts and clementine compote, Pumpkin Spice Float Cocktail with cream liqueur, vanilla ice cream and pumpkin seed brittle, and a Frosty Frosé – Frozen Rosé with blue curacao and white cranberry juice with mint sprig.

Image:Festival-of-Holidays_DCA_Roasted-Turkey-Slider-with-Cranberry-Sauce_101217_08730DN-2-750×750

Photo by Disney Parks

At “Winter Sliderland,” park visitors can sample a myriad of holiday-themed sliders including a Holiday Ham Slider with pineapple relish, and a Roast Turkey Slider with cranberry sauce (pictured). Also offered at this kiosk is an Egg Nog Macaron, Hot Buttered Rum with a cinnamon stick, La Crema Pinot Noir, Festive Beer Flights, and White Hot Chocolate with house-made cinnamon marshmallows.

Image: Festival-of-Holidays_DCA_Sweet-Potato-Pie_082317_09537DN-2-750×750

Photo by Disney Parks

The “Grandma’s Recipes” kiosk will make you feel like a kid again with its old-fashioned goodness and comfort-food charm. Here, try Grilled Chicken Sausage with red beans and rice, Beef Brisket with brown sugar-glazed carrots, Sweet Potato Pie, Molasses Gingerbread Cookies, Merry Cherry-Pineapple Punch with assorted jellies, and a Warm Bourbon Cider with bourbon-infused marshmallow.

Beer fans will want to stop by “Brews & Bites.” A variety of beer flights are available from local breweries, as well as a couple bites to go along, Sliced Calabrese Salami with crackers and a warm Bavarian Pretzel with whole-grain Dijon mustard.

Image: Festival-of-Holidays_DCA_Holiday-Mickey-Minnie-Cookies_082317_09655DN-750×422

Photo by Disney Parks

“Treats for Santa” is a great stop for families. Here you can get a Mickey Snowman Cookie Decorating Kit, White Hot Chocolate, or Warm Bourbon Cider (for the adults.)

Image:Festival-of-Holidays_DCA_Brussel-Sprouts-with-Goat-Cheese-Cranberries-and-Bacon_082317_00350DN-2-750×750

Photo by Disney Parks

The “Festive Holiday Extras” marketplace kiosk features a variety of unique holiday themed offerings. The Brussels Sprouts with goat cheese, cranberries and bacon are a must-try, but additional offerings include Baked Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes, Pineapple Kesari with golden raisins, Holiday Sherbet Punch with flavors of pineapple, lime and orange, and Ballast Point Brewing Company beers including Piper Down and Scottish Ale.

Image: Festival-of-Holidays_DCA_Beef-Short-Rib-with-Smashed-Potatoes-Gravy_082317_00611DN-750×422

Photo by Disney Parks

At “Joy to the Sauce,” sauce is king. Try the Seared Salmon Filet with lemon-caper sauce, Beef Short Rib with mashed potatoes and gravy and topped with cranberry sauce or Sticky Toffee Pudding with brandied vanilla sauce. A variety of wines, an Eggnog Cocktail, and Apple Lemonade help wash down the hearty bites.

Image: Festival-of-Holidays_DCA_Milk-Chocolate-Candy-Cane-Pot-de-Cre¦Çme-Cup_082317_09550DN-2-750×422

Photo by Disney Parks

Visit “Classic Crocks and Casseroles” for stick-to-your-bones, hearty fare. Try the Chana Masala with grilled garlic naan or the Green Bean and Mushroom Casserole with crispy onions, and finish the meal with a Milk Chocolate Candy Cane Pot de Crème Cup and Ice Green Mint Tea with mint sprig.

Image: Festival-of-Holidays_DCA_Chicken-liver-pate-on-toast-with-cherry-jam-and-pistachios_082317_00422DN-2-750×750

Photo by Disney Parks

Visit “Chips, Breads, & Holiday Spreads” to try unique flavor concoctions like a Chicken Liver Paté with cherry jam and pistachios and Chorizo Queso Fundido with house-made tortilla chips. A Cranberry-Pear Tart with rosemary-infused cream and White Chocolate-Dipped Lingonberry Speculoos Cookie are available for desserts.

Image: Festival-of-Holidays_DCA_Braised-Lamb-Cheeks-with-Mediterranean-Cauliflower_082317_00984DN-750×422

Photo by Disney Parks

The “Blissfully Braised” kiosk offers two braised meat options, Braised Pork Belly Adobo with garlic fried rice and Braised Lamb Cheeks with Mediterranean cauliflower, as well as a Fruit and Nut Rugelach and two beers, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.’s Hoppy Poppy IPA and ACE Premium Craft Hard Apple Cider.

Image: Festival-of-Holidays_DCA_Macaroni-and-Cheese-with-Cornbread-Crumble-_101216_08690DN-750×422

Photo by Disney Parks

At “Holiday Duets,” get your hands on paired favorites like Macaroni and Cheese with cornbread crumbles, Warm Polenta with chilled crab salad, Cookie Butter and Jelly Cheesecake, Holiday Mickey and Minnie Cookies, a Pomegranate Mule garnished with pomegranate seeds and rosemary sprig, Fever Tree Ginger Beer, and Warm Chocolate Float with whipped cream and brownie crumbles.

Image:Festival-of-Holidays_DCA_Nashville-Hot-Fried-Turkey-with-Dill-Pickles_082317_00675DN-2-750×750

Photo by Disney Parks

Visit “Spicy Celebrations” to try some unique flavors from both Mexico and the American South. Offerings include Nashville Fried Hot Turkey with dill pickles, a Beef Corn Tamale a la Plancha with spicy rojo sauce, Spicy Peanut Brittle, a Pomegranate Margarita with a chipotle-smoked sea salt rim, Winter Michelada with Modela Negra and a brown sugar rim, as well as the original Modela Negra Lager.