Detectives Investigating Homicide In Pomona

POMONA (CBSLA) — Detectives were investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday in a residential neighborhood of Pomona.
The death was reported a little before 2 a.m. in the 2400 block of Manville Street, the Pomona Police Department reported.
Pomona police asked anyone with any information regarding the death to call them at (909) 620-2085.
