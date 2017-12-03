Detectives Investigating Homicide In Pomona

POMONA (CBSLA) — Detectives were investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday in a residential neighborhood of Pomona.

The death was reported a little before 2 a.m. in the 2400 block of Manville Street, the Pomona Police Department reported.

Pomona police asked anyone with any information regarding the death to call them at (909) 620-2085.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

