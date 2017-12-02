Shots Ring Out In Monrovia Restaurant; Man Dead, 2 Wounded

MONROVIA (CBSLA) – A man was killed and two others were wounded when shots were fired following an argument in a busy Monrovia restaurant overnight Friday.
The shooting occurred at the Gem City Grill in the 100 block of East Olive Avenue just after midnight Friday.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a fight broke out in the restaurant. Then a suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting three men.
All three were rushed to nearby hospitals, where one of them was pronounced dead. The conditions of the other two men are unknown. The names of the victims and the circumstances that led up to the shooting were not confirmed.
The restaurant, which is known for hosting live music, was filled with patrons when the shots rang out. Witnesses told CBS2 that some people ran into nearby businesses and apartments to take shelter as Monrovia police rushed to the scene and established a perimeter.
A few people have been detained for questioning, but the suspect is still believed to be at large. There was no description of the gunman.
The sheriff’s department is assisting Monrovia police with the investigation. Olive Avenue was still closed Saturday morning while authorities were on scene.
